Worley and Rolland chosen as French flagbearers for Beijing 2022 Olympic Opening Ceremony

Alpine skier Tessa Worley and freeskier Kevin Rolland will carry the French Tricolore at the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in nine days' time.

Rolland won bronze in the halfpipe at Sochi 2014 but suffered a horrific injury attempting a world record for the biggest quarterpipe air in La Plagne almost three years ago.

"To come back after my accident, at the Olympic Games, and be the standard-bearer for the team is symbolically very strong," Rolland said.

"It was more emotional than I expected.

"I am super proud.

"I’ve been to two Olympic Games, both were very different experiences."

Worley, who has four World Championship gold medals, is set to compete in her third Games after just missing out on a team medal at Pyeongchang 2018.

"I hope to transmit maximum positivity and create good energy for the team," Worley said.

"I want to share emotion as much as possible and share experience with all the team.

"We will all benefit from everyone’s experience."

Tessa Worley has three top-three finishes in Alpine Ski World Cup giant slalom races this season ©Getty Images

For the first time, the French public were invited to take part in the choice.

They voted on social media platforms for athlete representatives from each of the winter sports.

The French National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSF) said that more than 65,000 had participated in the campaign on Facebook.

"We have been delighted with the response," CNOSF President Brigitte Henriques said.

The flagbearer for the Paralympic Games was chosen by members of the team during a ballot conducted at the World Para Snow Sports Championships in Lillehammer.

Para Nordic skier Benjamin Daviet will have to wait a month longer for his moment with the flag.

He is due to carry it at the Paralympic Opening Ceremony on March 4.

Daviet won three gold medals at Pyeongchang 2018 and is set for his third Paralympic Games, where he will captain the French team.

"It is a huge honour to be elected flagbearer and even more so to be chosen by my peers," Daviet said.

"I hope to share my experience and lead the team to a new level."