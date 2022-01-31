Iranian flagbearer ruled out of Beijing 2022 after contracting COVID-19

Cross-country skier Seyed Sattar Seyd who was due to carry Iran’s flag at the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics here has been ruled out of the Games after contracting COVID-19.

Seyd was set to make his fourth appearance at the Winter Olympics after being selected as part of Iran’s three-person team.

The 34-year-old had also been chosen as one of Iran’s flagbearers along with Alpine skier Atefeh Ahmadi for the Opening Ceremony, scheduled to be held at the Beijing National Stadium on Friday (February 4).

But Seyd has caught COVID-19 and will be unable to attend Beijing 2022 with Danial Saveh Shemshaki named as his replacement by the Iran Ski Federation.

Shemshaki is set to join up with Ahmadi and Hossein Saveh Shemshaki in Iran’s Olympic team.

Hossein Saveh Shemshaki had carried Iran's flag at the Opening Ceremony of the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi.

At Pyeongchang 2018, cross-country skier Samaneh Beyrami Baher had the honour.

Hossein Saveh-Shemshaki, a member of Iran's team at Beijing 2022, had carried his country's flag during the Opening Ceremony fof the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi ©Getty Images

Seyd competed in both the men’s sprint classical and 15 kilometres freestyle at Pyeonchang 2018, finishing 76th and 91st respectively.

He also came 77th in the 15km classical at Sochi 2014 and 89th in the 15km freestyle at Vancouver 2010.

Iran is set to make its 12th appearance at the Games since making its debut at Cortina d’Ampezzo 1956.

The Asian nation has yet to register a single medal at the Winter Olympics.

The COVID-19 pandemic has dominated the build-up to the Beijing 2022 with several athletes testing positive before flying to the Chinese capital.