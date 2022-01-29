Freestyle skiers Demidova and Tanno out of Beijing 2022 due to injury

Freestyle skiers Valeriya Demidova of the Russian Olympic Committee and Giulia Tanno of Switzerland have been ruled out of the Winter Olympics here due to injury.

The duo were both expected to challenge for medals in the Chinese capital but it has been confirmed that they will now miss the Games, scheduled to open next Friday (February 4).

Demidova was due to compete in the women’s halfpipe and had previously enjoyed success in China with her victory there in December 2019 helping her to claim the 2019-2020 World Cup title in the discipline.

However, Alexei Kurashov, head of the Freestyle Federation of Russia, said Demidova had not recovered from an injury she had sustained last year in time for the Games.

The 21-year-old, a two-time Russian champion who competed at Pyeonchang 2018, is due to be replaced by Alexandra Glazkova.

Valeriya Demidova has been replaced in the ROC team by Alexandra Glazkova after failing to recover from injury ©Getty Images

Tanno will miss her second successive Winter Olympics after sustaining knee ligament damage.

The 23-year-old suffered the injury during a slopestyle competition at the X-Games in Aspen in the United States last week and is now due to undergo surgery.

It is another huge blow for Tanno who was ruled out of Pyeongchang 2018 because of a broken arm.

The 23-year-old has two World Cup titles in big air to her name which came in 2019 and 2020.

"I have no words to explain how much this hurts," Tanno wrote in a post on social media.

"Sometimes it's hard to understand why certain things happen in life."

Big air competitions are due to run from February 7 to 9 at the Big Air Shougang in Beijing, while the half-pipe events are set to be held from February 17 to 19 at the Genting Snow Park in Zhangiakou.