Australia's 44-member team for Beijing 2022 are to be invited to take the Australian Olympian's Oath, intended to "provide Olympic Athletes with an enduring reflection of the culture, values and unique place Olympians hold in Australian society."

The wording of the oath, introduced in 2020, was agreed by the Australian Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission after consultation with past Olympians and the AOC's Indigenous Advisory Committee.

"We witnessed what this meant to the Summer team which competed in Tokyo, the way they came together, the different sports and disciplines, and recited the Oath and bonded," AOC Athletes' Commission leader Scott Kneller said.

"The winter team has also had difficult individual journeys to qualify for these Games.

"The Oath is one of the important ways that they can unite and show their pride as Australian Olympians who are representing their country."

Each member of the team will be given a copy of the words of the Olympians' Oath when they receive their team uniform for the Games.

The words include a reference to Australia's first Olympic champion Edwin Flack, who won the 800 and 1500 metres in Athens at the first modern Games in 1896 and also tennis bronze.

Australia first appeared at the Winter Olympics in 1936, but did not win a gold until Steven Bradbury’s unexpected victory in short track at Salt Lake City 2002.

Listen as our Winter Olympians recite the Australian Olympians' Oath.



Once an Olympian, always an Olympian. 💛 💚#ChasingWinter pic.twitter.com/RbUlGxJU9o — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) January 27, 2022

He is one of 10 Winter Olympians who appear in a specially shot film in which each athlete reads a stanza.

The wording of the oath is as follows.

"For the honour of representing Australia,

"With acknowledgment and respect for the ancient Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander histories and their ongoing connection to the continent, water and seas.

"For the pursuit of excellence in every endeavour.

"With gratitude to those who make it possible.

"For the Spirit of sport.

"For my fellow Olympians whom I respect and support.

"Since Edwin and forever.

"Once an Olympian, always an Olympian."

Steven Bradbury's short track gold medal in 2002 enjoys a special place in Australian sporting lore © Getty Images

The film also includes figure skater Harley Windsor, who was the first indigenous Australian to represent the team at a Winter Games in 2018.

Scotty James, who won snowboard halfpipe bronze at the same Pyeongchang Games, also appears.

Words from the oath are also spoken by two aerials champions, Lydia Lassila who won Vancouver 2010 gold, and 2002 gold medallist Alisa Camplin-Warner, who will also work as assistant Chef de Mission in Beijing.

Moguls skier Britt Cox represents the 2022 team on the video.

She is set to appear in her fourth Winter Olympics.