The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has congratulated the athletes who have received honours on Australia Day.

A total of 24 Australian competitors are included on the Australia Day honours list, including five-time Olympic swimming gold medallist Emma McKeon and basketball star Patty Mills, who have been awarded Member of the Order of Australia.

McKeon is the most successful athlete in Australian Olympic history with a career total of 11 Olympic medals.

Mills was Australia's first indigenous flagbearer after jointly being given the honour with McKeon at the Opening Ceremony of last year's postponed Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Twenty-three of the athletes are Olympic medallists, the AOC said.

A total of 24 athletes have been honoured in the Australia Day honours ©AOC

"We are so very proud of every one of them - and we can be that little bit prouder today with this group honoured by their country in this way," said AOC President John Coates.

"Emma has set a new benchmark in Australia's history of Olympic success, while Patty's leadership on and off the court, and indeed beyond sport, make him such an admired Australian.

"We all know what every athlete had to contend with to just get to the start line in Tokyo, let alone reach the pinnacle as gold medallist in their sports.

"We thank their families and sports who helped them achieve this honour.

"As we prepare to embrace our Winter Team competing in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics next week, it's a timely reminder that Olympians reflect what is good about being Australian and how they inspire others to achieve in any field of endeavour."