The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has formally selected its first athletes for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, mixed doubles curlers Dean Hewitt and Tahli Gill.

Hewitt and Gill went unbeaten at the last-chance Olympic qualifier in The Netherlands and are set to be the first curlers from Australia ever to compete at the Olympic Games, following their nomination by Australian Curling Federation being approved.

"Qualifying was a mixture of excitement, pure joy and relief," said Hewitt.

"It was a culmination of years of training all unfolding in the way we planned for and how much we have dedicated towards the sport."

Hewitt and Gill could be contenders to win Australia's first Olympic medal in curling too, having finished fourth at the 2019 World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship.

The pair finished 13th out of 20 teams at the 2021 edition.

Their form appears to have improved after going unbeaten at the last-chance Olympic qualifier in Leeuwarden, sealing their spot at the Games with a 6-5 victory over South Korea's Kim Min-ji and Lee Ki-jeong.

"It feels incredible and surreal still even now," said Gill.

"This has been a lifelong dream for both of us, and for it to finally be coming true is so unreal.

"When we hit that winning shot, I think I was mostly in shock, because we have worked so hard for so long on this one goal and now we've actually achieved it."

The first athletes selected to the Beijing 2022 Australian Olympic Team - Tahli Gill & Dean Hewitt 🥌 💛 💚



The first time ever that Australia compete in Curling at the Olympic Winter Games. #ChasingWinter | @OWI_AUS | @KarbonSports | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/a3Mqpp0fTP — AUS Olympic Team (@AUSOlympicTeam) January 15, 2022

Australian Chef de Mission Geoff Lipshut congratulated the pair for making history.

"Dean and Tahli have shown they are not only world-class athletes, but world-class people," said Lipshut.

"They have attacked this Olympic cycle with dedication and determination and have overcome immense challenges to earn their spot at Beijing.

"This is a great day to celebrate not just for Dean and Tahli, but for everyone who has helped them reach this moment.

"Thank you to the Australian Curling Federation for developing and nurturing their talent from juniors to the elite level, and the coaches, family members and friends who were there every step of the way.

"And for all of those curlers who have come before - thank you for blazing a trail throughout the years that has built towards Dean and Tahli competing on the world's biggest stage this February.

"Now millions of Australians will see Australian curlers and want to get out there and have a go, to help inspire the next generation of winter athletes."

There are 10 nations qualified for the Olympic mixed doubles curling tournament, including defending Olympic champions Canada and world champions Scotland.

Australia's campaign is due to begin against the United States on February 2, two days before the Opening Ceremony.