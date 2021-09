Skier Scott Kneller has been elected chair of the Australian Olympic Committee's (AOC) Athletes' Commission, with four-times Olympic swimming gold medallist Cate Campbell being selected as the deputy chair.

The new appointments were confirmed at today’s first meeting of the Athletes' Commission following the conclusion of the delayed 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo last month.

Five new members were elected last month during Tokyo 2020 and today the new-look Commission voted for its new chair and deputy chair, replacing pole vaulter Steve Hooker and rower Kim Brennan whose respective terms had expired.

Both Kneller and Campbell will become full voting members of the AOC Executive.

Kneller represented Australia in ski cross at the 2010 and 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver and Sochi, respectively.

"I am very grateful to be carrying on this important work of representing the athletes and giving them a meaningful voice," the 32-year-old from New South Wales said.

"Certainly, as chair these are very big shoes to fill - Steve Hooker and Kim Brennan before me were absolutely outstanding in this role.

"What resonates most with me is the advice to listen to the athletes at all times in order to genuinely understand their needs.

"We have new blood and new enthusiasm on the Commission, and I look forward to working with all of them in this very exciting time for the Olympic movement in Australia."

Scott Kneller has represented Australia in two Winter Olympic Games, including Sochi 2014 ©Getty Images

Kneller’s time as chair will be short-lived, though.

His appointment will carry the Commission through to the conclusion of next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing when he also comes off the Commission with new winter athletes to be elected.

Campbell would be the obvious choice to replace him.

"I am honoured to have been elected deputy chair," said the 29-year-old.

"Having been a member of the AC for a number of years, I am excited to take on a slightly larger role.

"My sincere thanks to Steve Hooker and Kim Brennan who have worked tirelessly over the past five years.

"Scott Kneller is an excellent choice for chair, and I look forward to working with him and the rest of the athletes on the Commission for the next few years."

Campbell has won an Olympic gold medal in the 4x100 metres freestyle at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

At Tokyo 2020, she was also a member of Australia’s 4x100m medley that won the gold medal.

In total, Campbell has won eight Olympic medals, including a silver and three bronze.

Swimmer Cate Campbell has won a total of eight Olympic medals, including four gold, two of which she claimed at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

Campbell stood for election to the International Olympic Committee Athletes' Commission at Tokyo 2020 but failed to gain one of the four spots available.

She finished 11th in a field of 30 candidates.

AOC President John Coates welcomed the new Athletes’ Commission appointments.

"Scott and Cate will add tremendous value as full voting members of the AOC Executive," he said.

"The athlete voice has always been of critical importance and both Scott and Cate bring experience and understanding.

"I congratulate them both."