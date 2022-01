Australia has confirmed a team of 44 athletes for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, boasting its highest female representation in history.

The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) confirmed a squad of 23 women and 21 men in 10 disciplines, meaning 52.3 per cent of the team are women.

It is also the third-largest team sent from the country to the Games, only bettered by 60 at Sochi 2014 and 51 at Pyeongchang 2018.

Two athletes are set to compete in their fourth Games - snowboarder Scotty James and mogul skier Britt Cox.

This feat has only been achieved by six other athletes, with speed skater Colin Coates holding the record of six Winter Games appearances from 1968 to 1988.

Twenty are set to make their debuts at the Games, while 10 are set to compete for a second time and 12 for a third time.

The youngest member of the team is snowboarder Valentino Guseli who is just 16 and is set to compete in halfpipe.

More than half of the team are competing in either freestyle skiing or snowboard - with 13 and 11 athletes respectively.

Already announced were mixed doubles curlers Tahli Gill and Dean Hewitt, who are set to become the country's first Olympians in the sport.

Bree Walker is also set to compete in the women's monobob, which is set to make its Olympic debut.

Sophie and Gabi Ash are due to become the first Australian sisters to compete on the same team at the Winter Games too.

Jakara Anthony will be one of Australia's medal prospects at Beijing 2022 ©Getty Images

"All of these athletes have shown not just remarkable skill and tenacity in achieving their Olympic qualification on the snow and ice, but incredible resilience to overcome the challenges the pandemic has posed to them throughout this Olympic cycle," said AOC Chef de Mission for Beijing 2022 Geoff Lipshut.

"To make it to the starting line is a true achievement and I want to pay credit to all of these athletes.

"I also want to pay tribute to those athletes who may not have qualified due to the challenges of the pandemic - your contribution to your sport, your teammates and this team will not be forgotten.

"From Scotty James and Britt Cox joining rare air as four-time Olympians, to the 20 athletes donning an Olympic uniform for the first time, this team will represent Australia with pride."

James won bronze in the halfpipe at Pyeongchang 2018, winning one of three medals for Australia.

Men's moguls' Matt Graham and men's snowboard cross' Jarryd Hughes claimed silver medals and are both returning to the team.

Australia last won gold medals at Vancouver 2010, thanks to Torah Bright in the women's halfpipe and Lydia Lassila in the women's aerials.

Jakara Anthony will be one of Australia's medal hopes in the women's moguls, as will Laura Peel in the women's aerials and Belle Brockhoff in the women's snowboard cross.