Two coaches - who were stripped of their Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games accreditation for their involvement in allegedly forcing Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya to board a flight home to Minsk - are under investigation by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU).

Belarus athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were expelled from the Games by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) who then established a Disciplinary Commission to investigate Tsimanouskaya's case which sparked global concern.

Tsimanouskaya was forced to miss her 200 metres race at Tokyo 2020 after claiming Belarusian officials attempted to "forcibly take me out of the country without my consent" following social media criticism of her coaches at the Games.

IOC President Thomas Bach described the situation as "deplorable" as Moisevich and Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic Village and had their accreditation revoked.

World Athletics said it had now jointly agreed with the IOC to continue the investigation and open a "formal procedure" which will be managed by the AIU.

"Further to the incident involving Belarusian athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 and the decision taken by the IOC to cancel and remove the accreditations of the two coaches, Messrs A. Shimak and Y. Maisevich, as a provisional measure during the Games, the IOC and World Athletics have jointly agreed to continue the investigation and to open a formal procedure vis-à-vis the two aforementioned coaches," a statement from World Athletics read.

"To this effect, and given that the Olympic Games have now concluded, it has been decided that the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) - the independent body created by World Athletics to manage all integrity issues (both doping-related and non-doping-related) for the sport of athletics - will conduct the procedure, with the full collaboration and support of the IOC.

"The AIU will publish the outcome of its investigation when this has been finalised."

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is seeking Polish citizenship while the IOC and World Athletics continue to investigate her former Belarus coaches ©Getty Images

Tsimanouskaya was withdrawn from the 200m by the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus (NOCRB) after the conclusion of her women's 100m heat at the Games.

On the same day as her 100m race, Tsimanouskaya recorded a video on Instagram criticising the NOCRB for entering her in the women's 4x400m without her consent.

On August 1, Tsimanouskaya was taken to Haneda Airport by officials, seemingly to be sent back to Belarus.

But after reports from journalists and another video on social media, Tsimanouskaya was taken into protective custody by police overnight.

She travelled to Poland as it ensured she would be able to continue competing.

At the Polish Embassy in Japan, Tsimanouskaya, her husband and fellow sprinter Arseniy Zdanevich were granted humanitarian visas, with asylum an option in future.

Speaking last month, Tsimanouskaya said she was trying to change her citizenship in an attempt to compete for the Polish national team.

Tsimanouskaya said she still considered Belarus as her "home" but wanted to continue her athletics career with Poland.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has reportedly refuted Tsimanouskaya's allegations, claiming she was "manipulated".

Both Viktor - who succeeded his father as NOCRB President - and Alexander Lukashenko were banned from attending the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after the IOC found they had discriminated against athletes for political reasons, some of whom were imprisoned for participating in anti-Government protests.

The IOC has not recognised Viktor Lukashenko's election as NOCRB chief.