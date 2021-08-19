Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has revealed her plans to stay in Poland as she bids to switch allegiances after leaving her native country to seek asylum.

Speaking on Russian television network RBK TV, Tsimanouskaya said she was trying to change her sports citizenship in an attempt to compete for the Polish national team.

Tsimanouskaya has been granted a humanitarian visa by Poland after she alleged she had been taken to Haneda Airport here in Tokyo against her will following social media criticism of Belarus coaches at the Olympics.

The 24-year-old, who was forced to miss her 200 metres race, claimed Belarusian officials attempted to "forcibly take me out of the country without my consent".

She is now looking to remain in Poland where she plans to continue her athletics career.

"We will now try to change my sports citizenship so that I can play for the Polish national team," said Tsimanouskaya.

"The conditions for changing sports citizenship are quarantine, which usually lasts three years, but we will ask that it be reduced for me, because the situation is rather ambiguous.

"We did not plan to change sports citizenship, but the situation around me developed so that it is a forced measure.

"I have decided to stay in Poland and play for the Polish national team."

Tsimanouskaya said she still considered Belarus as her "home" and was willing to return to see family and friends.

"Even if I play for the Polish national team, it will not prevent me from coming home to my parents, meeting them, going to places in Minsk that we loved to visit with my husband," added Tsimanouskaya.

"I will represent Poland, but Belarus is still my home, I will return there again and again."

Krystsina Tsimanouskaya claims Belarusian officials attempted to "forcibly take me out of the country without my consent" ©Getty Images

Following the conclusion of her women's 100m heat at the Games, Tsimanouskaya was withdrawn from the 200m by the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus (NOCRB).

On the same day as her 100m race, Tsimanouskaya recorded a video on Instagram criticising the NOCRB for entering her in the women's 4x400m without her consent.

On August 1, Tsimanouskaya was taken to Haneda Airport by officials, seemingly to be sent back to Belarus.

But after reports from journalists and another video on social media, Tsimanouskaya was taken into protective custody by police overnight.

She travelled to Poland as it ensured she would be able to continue competing.

At the Polish Embassy in Japan, Tsimanouskaya, her husband and fellow sprinter Arseniy Zdanevich were granted humanitarian visas, with asylum an option in future.

Belarus athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were "requested to leave the Olympic Village immediately" by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

A Disciplinary Commission was established by the IOC to look into the case, which President Thomas Bach called "deplorable".

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has reportedly refuted Tsimanouskaya's allegations, claiming she was "manipulated".

Both Viktor - who succeeded his father as NOCRB President - and Alexander Lukashenko were banned from attending the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after the IOC found they had discriminated against athletes for political reasons, some of whom were imprisoned for participating in anti-Government protests.

The IOC has not recognised Viktor Lukashenko's election as NOCRB chief.