Japanese rock musician Keigo Oyamada, who resigned from the team producing the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony at Tokyo 2020 after admitting bullying disabled children during his schooldays, has now issued a new statement denying the claims.

The 52-year-old composer, who performs under the name Cornelius, was working on the music for the Ceremony on July 23 but resigned in advance after he came under fire for resurfaced reports of bullying classmates during childhood, including those with disabilities.

Following his resignation, he issued a statement on social media saying: "I sincerely accept the opinions and advice I have received, express my gratitude, and will keep them in mind for my future actions and thoughts and I apologise from the bottom of my heart."

Oyomada's actions included forcing a child with learning difficulties to eat their own faeces and to perform a sex act in front of other students.

Oyamada has now published a new statement on his Instagram page to "clarify the facts" and he denies bullying his classmates and claims that both interviews with Rockin’On Japan in 1994 and Quick Japan in 1995 had “factual inaccuracies”.

On the interview with Rockin’On Japan, he wrote: “I spoke of such things during the interview but the magazine that was published had misleading headlines mentioned that I had violated a classmate.

"Since I could not check the manuscript for Rockin’On in advance, it was only after the release of the publication that I saw the article," Oyamada wrote.

"I was shocked with the factual inaccuracies, but at that time I did not have the maturity to realise that I should correct them.

"In hindsight, I regret that I did not set the record straight directly with Rockin’On."

Addressing the interview with Quick Japan, Oyamada added: "I had agreed to an interview with Quick Japan (Aug. 1995 issue) with bullying as the theme, as I had felt that I wanted to correct the misinformation.

"The publisher’s plan and intention of using bullying as the main subject of the article, to my current understanding, is unethical and lacking consideration for the feelings of the victims and people that were in the same position.

"However, at the time, I did not think about this and did the interview and explained what I had witnessed as a child.

"After the publication of the two magazines, a blog post was edited to make it seem as if I were the perpetrator of the gruesome acts of violence and was published.

"This false information spread through various forums and social media and is now used as a source for most publications, even though the interview with Quick Japan clearly states that the violent acts were not committed by me."

Oyamada also apologised in his statement, writing: "I believe that it is my own fault for not taking appropriate actions in explaining or correcting the false information about me that has been circulating over the internet for nearly 20 years.

"As a result, I believe I have caused secondary damage to my classmates, their families and those who had the same experience, and I am truly sorry."

Keigo Oyamada gave the interviews to two Japanese magazines in 1994 and 1995 ©Twitter

Rockin'On Japan editor-in-chief Yoichiro Yamazaki had been responsible for the original interview and apologised for publishing it.

"It was the wrong thing to do from the point of view of morals and sincerity," Yamazaki said.

"I offer a deep apology to all the victims and their families as well as to those who felt displeasure reading the story."

The revelations generated widespread disapproval on social media.

In March this year, Hiroshi Sasaki, the executive creative director for the Tokyo 2020 ceremonies, had stepped down after he suggested a comedian and plus-size fashion icon dress up as a pig for a section of the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony to play the role of an "Olympig".