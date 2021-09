Following the abuse scandal in the wake of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics, three foreign coaches will lead the South Korean curling team to Beijing 2022, it was announced by the Korean Curling Federation.

Peter Gallant will be the head coach of the women's curling team - which is comprised of skip Kim Eun-jung, lead Kim Yeong-mi, second Kim Seon-yeong, third Kim Kyeong-ae and candidate Kim Cho-hee.

Gallant was involved at the Pyeongchang 2018 Games, where the Garlic Girls - as they were nicknamed because all five members of the team originated from Uiseong, a South Korean town famous for producing garlic - won a silver medal.

Former President of the World Curling Tour Armin Harder will lead the men's team - skip Kim Soo-hyuk, lead Kim Chang-min, second Jeon Jae-ik and lead Kim Hak-gyun.

Harder will also work as the head coach of the entire national squad.

The "Garlic Girls", as they were nicknamed, won South Korea's only ever curling Olympic medal at Pyeongchang 2018 ©Getty Images

Wade Scoffin, who has represented Brazil's mixed double team, will lead the mixed double team of Kim Min-ji and Lee Ki-jeong.

The announcement follows a shocking abuse scandal in the wake of Pyeongchang 2018.

In November 2020, the KCF handed life bans to three South Korean coaches - former vice-president Kim Kyung-doo, his daughter Kim Min-jung and her husband Jang Ban-seok - following an investigation by the Sports Ministry into accusations of physiological and verbal abuse, attempts to hold back prize money and turn the team into a family business, and allegations of trying to sideline the married captain Kim Eun-jung after learning she wanted to start a family.

The KCF said Kim Kyung-doo and his family admitted guilt in abusing athletes, as reported by South Korean news agency Yonhap.

South Korea's silver medal in 2018 is its only curling Olympic medal.