Forfar Curling Centre in Scotland has been selected to host the World Mixed Doubles Qualification Event in January.

The tournament will offer the final four places at next year's World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, and is set to take place from January 4 to 9.

"I’m delighted to see my home club, the Forfar Curling Centre, be awarded their first World Curling event," World Curling Federation President Kate Caithness said.

"As a vibrant community-driven club, I know the mixed doubles teams will receive a warm welcome during their time in Scotland, as they compete for their spot in the World Mixed Doubles Championship 2022."

Finland, South Korea, Estonia and Spain were the four worst-ranked teams at this year's World Mixed Doubles Championship - also held in Scotland - so will need to enter the qualifier if they are to play in the 2022 World Championship.

Forfar Curling Centre boasts six curling sheets and World Curling highlighted its proximity to Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow as making it a suitable host venue.

Scotland's Bruce Mouat and Jennifer Dodds are the current mixed doubles curling world champions ©WCF/Celine Stucki

The World Mixed Doubles Qualification Event has been held once before, in 2019, when it was at another Scottish venue - Greenacres Curling Club in Howwood.

Germany, Italy, South Korea and China all progressed, and eventually played in the 2021 World Championship.

A 2020 edition of the qualifier in Erzurum in Turkey had to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"As chairman of the Local Organising Committee, I speak on behalf of all at Forfar Curling Centre when I say we are delighted to have been granted the World Mixed Doubles Qualifying event for the final four places to head to the World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship 2022," said Mike Ferguson.

"Our committed group of volunteers are looking forward to welcoming all the teams from around the world and we will do everything in our power to ensure your time with us is enjoyable and carefree."

Scotland are the current mixed doubles curling world champions.