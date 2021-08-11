Tokyo 2020-related COVID-19 cases top 500 as Japanese capital again reports more than 4,000 new infections

The number of COVID-19 cases associated with the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games has risen above 500.

A further 25 positive tests were recorded today by Tokyo 2020, and additional cases from July 21 and 28 were also confirmed.

That takes the total number of cases recorded up to 511 since the Organising Committee began releasing daily figures for COVID-19 positive cases on July 1,

More than 675,000 tests of accredited personnel have been conducted, and the positivity rate is around 0.02 per cent.

Twenty of today's cases affected Japanese residents, and five were non-Japanese residents, taking the totals since July 1 up to 378 and 170 respectively.

Thirteen were contractors for Tokyo 2020, seven were Games-concerned personnel, two were Tokyo 2020 employees, two from the media and one a volunteer.

Five of the Games-concerned personnel - a term which covers those affiliated with the International Olympic Committee, International Paralympic Committee, National Olympic Committees, National Paralympic Committees and International Federations, as well as other "Olympic Family" members - who tested positive are not Japanese residents.

Pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks was among the athletes to miss the Olympics with COVID-19 ©Getty Images

On Monday (August 9), Germany’s modern pentathlon sub-team leader Susanne Wiedemann was placed under a two-week quarantine after testing positive on the final day of the Games.

Twenty-nine athletes tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Japan and were forced to miss their competition, including the pole vault world champion Sam Kendricks of the United States.

The Paralympic Games begin in Tokyo on August 24, where competitors will again be tested daily for COVID-19.

Tokyo reported 4,200 new COVID-19 infections today and the seven-day rolling average of new infections is above 3,980 - an increase of more than 14 per cent compared to a week ago.