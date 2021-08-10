Questions asked after IOC President Bach seen walking around Tokyo’s Ginza district after Olympics

The International Olympic Committee is remaining tight-lipped after images of the organisation’s President Thomas Bach walking around the Ginza district of Tokyo attracted attention on social media.

The images of Bach were posted on social media yesterday, one day after the Tokyo 2020 Olympics concluded, with one user commenting: "When I went to Ginza, there was Bach who was with me. Wasn’t Bach in a parallel world bubble?!"

Under the rules in the Tokyo 2020 playbooks, athletes were not allowed to go sightseeing or undertake tourist activities, while officials were restricted in terms of their activities for the first 14 days of their stay, as they could only do what was contained in their activity plans.

Residents in the capital are currently being urged to avoid "nonessential and nonurgent outings" due to the coronavirus situation in Japan, as reported by Kyodo News.

Two Georgian judokas Vazha Margvelashvili and Lasha Shavdatuashvili, who won silver medals at Tokyo 2020, were sent home for breaching coronavirus regulations by going sightseeing.

Japan’s Olympics Minister Tamayo Murakawa said at a media conference today that it was up to Bach "what constitutes a nonessential and nonurgent outing."

At a separate media conference chief cabinet secretary Katsunobu Kato said "as Bach had arrived in Japan on July 8 his stay in the country had already passed 14 days."

insidethegames has approached the IOC for a comment on the images.

Japan has reported more than 12,000 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours.