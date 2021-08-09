German modern pentathlon official tests positive for COVID-19 on final day of Tokyo 2020

An official on Germany's modern pentathlon team is under a two-week quarantine period after testing positive for COVID-19 on the final day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games here.

The German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) said sub-team leader Susanne Wiedemann had returned a positive test and had been removed from the Olympic Village.

Her positive test means she will be forced to spend an extra two weeks in Japan before being cleared to travel home.

She is the second member of the German delegation at Tokyo 2020 to test positive for COVID-19 after road cyclist Simon Geschke, who missed his race at the Games as a result.

"All other supervisors and athletes of the Modern Pentathlon team have currently tested negative in their antigen tests," the DOSB said.

"The further measures will take place in close cooperation with the Organising Committee and the Japanese authorities."

COVID-19 testing stats from 1 July to 7 August under the authority of @Tokyo2020:



651,296 screening tests

151 confirmed positives

0.02% positivity rate



42,711+ airport tests for Games participants

37 confirmed positives

<0.09% positivity ratehttps://t.co/xlduP3VLfH — IOC MEDIA (@iocmedia) August 9, 2021

German modern pentathlon has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons at Tokyo 2020 after team coach Kim Raisner was disqualified from the rest of the Olympics for punching a horse.

Raisner was said to have punched Saint Boy, ridden by Annika Schleu, during the riding phase of the women's event on Friday (August 6).

Organisers today confirmed there had been another 28 positive COVID-19 cases among Olympic participants in Japan since July 1, bringing the total in that period to 464.

The number among non-residents of Japan stands at 307.

Around 30 athletes, including world pole vault champion Sam Kendricks, were forced to miss their competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19 in Japan.

Others, such as world number one golfer Jon Rahm, contracted the virus before travelling to the Olympic host country.

The positivity rate has remained low throughout the Games and is currently 0.02 per cent, according to the International Olympic Committee, which has conducted more than 650,000 tests on those accredited for the Olympics.