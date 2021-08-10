The Brazilian Olympic Committee (COB) has threatened to take action against the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) after the players refused to wear the nation's official sponsored uniform during the medal ceremony at Tokyo 2020.

The COB released a statement condemning the attitude of the players and the CBF after the team beat Spain 2-1 following extra time in the gold medal match.

"The Olympic Committee of Brazil repudiates the attitude of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and the players of the football team during the awards ceremony for the men's tournament," the statement read.

"At the moment, the committee's energies are totally focused on maintaining the work that resulted in the best Brazilian participation in the history of the Olympics.

"For this reason, only after the end of the Games will the COB make public the measures that will be taken to preserve the rights of the Olympic Movement, other athletes and our sponsors."

All athletes in the Brazilian delegation had been told in advance they had to wear the team's official uniform, which is provided by Chinese company Peak Sport, but the players went to the podium wearing Nike shirts.

Only their trousers were part of the Peak uniform as their jackets were tied around their waists.

Richarlison was the top scorer at the tournament with five goals ©Getty Images

Players told Brazilian media they were only following orders from the CBF.

It is claimed that the confederation was not aware of the requirement that athletes had to wear the official Brazil uniform on the podium.

The team's actions have angered some of their fellow athletes.

"One of the basic concepts of sports is discipline," said Poliana Okimoto, a former Brazilian swimmer.

"Following rules shouldn't be that hard.

"What the soccer team did, not wearing the official uniform on the podium, wasn't good for Brazil's image.

"It's the Brazilian Olympic Committee that will be punished, not the Brazilian soccer federation."

Bruno Fratus, Brazilian swimmer and Tokyo 2020 bronze medallist added: "They are also completely disconnected and alienated to the consequences that this may bring to the numerous athletes who are not millionaires like them."