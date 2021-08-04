Australian athletes have been accused of "unacceptable behaviour" on a flight back home from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics here as an investigation gets underway into the conduct of the country’s football and rugby sevens teams.

Japan Airlines reportedly contacted the Australian Olympic Committee to complain about the conduct of athletes during their trip back to Australia.

Members of the men’s rugby sevens and football teams were on the flight to Sydney on July 30, according to ABC News.

The reports come after Australian Olympians were forced to apologise for leaving their rooms in the Olympic Village in an "unacceptable condition".

The AOC confirmed it was aware of the "unacceptable behaviour" on the flight back home and claimed it had taken "immediate action" by holding a meeting with the chief executives of the sports that had representatives on the flight.

AOC chief executive Matt Carroll said Rugby Australia and Football Australia had both launched their own investigations into the reports.

"While there has been no formal complaint from the airline, unacceptable behaviour was brought to our attention and I directly raised the issue with our member sports CEOs," said Carroll.

"It’s extremely disappointing but both rugby and football have told me that such behaviour is certainly not acceptable within their sports and have sincerely apologised to the Australian Olympic Team.

"The CEOs have undertaken to take the appropriate action and report back to us."

Rugby Australia said it had been made aware of incidents involving members of the Australian men’s sevens programme.

Football Australia has confirmed that it is looking into the reports of "unacceptable behaviour" ©Getty Images

"Rugby Australia has begun its own internal investigation into the matter based on the information provided by the AOC," a statement from Rugby Australia read.

"Rugby Australia expects the highest standards of all its employees, modelling the values of our game - respect, integrity, passion and teamwork."

Football Australia also issued a statement, insisting it would be "taking the responsibility to investigate the involvement of any footballers".

Australia suffered a 19-0 defeat to Fiji in the quarter-finals of the men’s rugby sevens tournament.

The country’s men’s football team left Tokyo emptyhanded as they finished bottom of their group after losing two of their three matches.

Australian athletes have been criticised and since apologised for leaving their rooms in a poor state.

Australia’s Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman confirmed that some athletes had damaged beds and put a hole in a wall.

Chesterman did not name the athletes but said that no disciplinary action would be taken against them after their apologised.

He also said the damage was "minor" and claimed it was "not the hardest thing to break the carboard board".

Ian Chesterman, Australia's Chef de Mission for Tokyo 2020, said that some athletes had damaged their rooms at the Olympic Village ©Getty Images

"Some young people made a mistake, they had left the rooms in a condition that was unacceptable,” said Chesterman.

"The rooms were not trashed in any way.

"I want to focus on the fact that some people have made a mistake and had left the room in conditions that we thought were unacceptable.

"It was unacceptable because people had to move into those rooms afterwards. It’s a matter of a small number of people making a mistake and they’re going to have to live with that.

"I’ve had expressions of great remorse from a number of athletes who were involved in these incidents.

"They feel disappointed they have contributed to this conversation about behavioural matters in a team that has been exceptional on and off the field."