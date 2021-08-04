The entire Greek artistic swimming squad been ruled out of the team event at the delayed Olympic Games here after five members of the delegation tested positive for COVID-19.

Tokyo 2020 confirmed the eight Greek artistic swimmers would not take part in the team competition because of the outbreak of cases.

The other seven have been deemed close contacts of those to have tested positive and been placed in isolation facility outside of the Olympic Village, Tokyo 2020 spokesperson Masa Takaya said.

The Hellenic Olympic Committee had announced the positive cases within the team but the identities of those to have contracted the novel coronavirus have not been revealed.

"We proposed to the Greek NOC that the seven should immediately be transferred to a holding facility and they accepted," Takaya said.

"All seven were moved out from the Village yesterday.

"Their artistic swimmers did not compete in duet events and they are also no longer eligible to participate in the team event.

"We wish them a speedy recovery."

The Greek artistic swimming delegation has been moved out of the Olympic Village and into an isolation facility ©Getty Images

Tokyo 2020 today revealed there had been a further 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Olympic participants in Japan since July 1, bringing the total in that period to 327.

It includes the positives within the Greek artistic swimming delegation.

More than 20 athletes have been unable to compete at Tokyo 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19 in the Japanese capital, while others, including world number one golfer Jon Rahm, have been ruled out because of a positive test prior to travelling to the Games.

Of the confirmed cases, 203 are from Japanese residents.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) have revealed more than 514,000 COVID-19 tests were carried out between July 1 and August 2 and 105 were positive, a rate of 0.02 per cent.

Tokyo has been experiencing a surge in new COVID-19 infections since the Olympics began but organisers and the IOC have insisted this is not connected to the Games.