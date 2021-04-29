New saliva testing for COVID-19 will speed progress to Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 for New Zealand athletes

The New Zealand team for this summer’s Tokyo 2020 Games and next year’s Beijing 2022 Winter Games will have access to non-invasive saliva polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for COVID-19 before its departure.

The new saliva testing option will be fast, accurate and more comfortable for athletes as more than 1,000 required tests take place to fulfil the pre-departure Tokyo 2020 Games requirements for the New Zealand team.

Japanese Government immigration requires all athletes and support teams to provide a certified negative PCR test within 72 hours before departing for Tokyo 2020.

Rako Science will provide the PCR saliva tests as a new official supplier for the New Zealand Olympic and Paralympic teams for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022.

New Zealand's Paralympians and Olympians heading for the Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022 Games will have their progress speeded by fast new saliva tests for COVID-19 ©Getty Images

"We’re delighted to have access to a fast, accurate and non-invasive test for our teams departing for Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022," said New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive Kereyn Smith.

"We will need to process some 1000+ tests in the pre-departure window so we’re pleased to have Rako Science to help us achieve these."

The Rako Science saliva test is New Zealand’s only scientifically validated test, and its contracted medical testing laboratory has been accredited to process the tests.

The test is PCR - not antigen - and is fast, non-invasive and highly accurate.

"We’re very pleased to be providing New Zealand’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes with this important development in COVID-19 PCR testing," said Rako Science director Leon Grice.

"We want them to have access to the very best in science and technology before they head off to Tokyo and Beijing.

"We want the athletes to have the best experience possible as they leave New Zealand so they can focus on representing New Zealand and achieving their Olympic dreams."

