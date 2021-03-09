New Zealand team sponsor develops pulsating wristband to allow fans to support Tokyo 2020 athletes

New Zealand Olympic and Paralympic Team sponsor ANZ Bank has developed a Bluetooth wristband which will allow fans to send a "pulse of support" to athletes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The ANZ Support Band will reportedly be given to athletes ahead of the Games.

Fans will be able to tap their device or send support directly through the New Zealand Team app.

The band worn by the athlete can vibrate when a pulse of support is received, while it will also show them how many pulses of support have been sent.

The ANZ Support Band comes amid uncertainty over the attendance of international spectators to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This could limit the ability of athletes' friends, family and fans to support them in venues.

"Whenever our athletes perform they draw a lot of inspiration from the support of their fans," said Antonia Watson, ANZ New Zealand chief executive.

"Because fans might not be present in Tokyo, we looked at a new way for New Zealanders to show their support.

"With the ANZ Support Band fans can show their teams they are still with them and thinking of them even though they can’t be physically there."

The ANZ Support Band was been developed in consultation with several current Olympians and Paralympians.

The band will officially be launched ahead of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and ANZ says it will also make the technology available to other nation’s teams at the Games.

The wristband comes amid uncertainty over the attendance of international spectators at Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

"We’re all part of the global Olympic family and not having our friends and families with us will impact us all - whether we’re representing New Zealand or any one of the world’s 206 Olympic nations," said Kereyn Smith, New Zealand Olympic Committee chief executive.

"That’s why ANZ decided to open up the technology for all to use.

"Right now we and the world’s athletes need this more than ever.

"Wherever they are from, athletes have worked incredibly hard to get to Tokyo and to be expected to perform without the physical presence of loved ones and fans will be tough, so we’re grateful to be able to provide a way for them to still feel the support they deserve."

Tokyo 2020 was delayed by 12 months because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Olympics scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8.

The Paralympics are set to follow from August 24 to September 5.

Fiona Allan, Paralympics New Zealand chief executive and secretary general, believes the sharing of the technology helps encompass the values of the Paralympics.

"The Paralympics are all about athletes and teams coming together to showcase courage, determination, inspiration and equality and in doing so, drive social inclusion," Allan said.

"The sharing of this technology so athletes across the world can now feel the support of their fans back home epitomises the Paralympic spirit and the core values of inspiration and inclusion.

"The Paralympic family in New Zealand is one that is underpinned by over 50 years of proud history with 209 Paralympians.

"This technology will allow everyone to connect with today’s Paralympians as they aim for sporting success in Tokyo."