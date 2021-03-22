Japan may allow entry to small number of foreign volunteers with specific skills for Tokyo 2020

Japan may allow entry for around 500 foreign volunteers will specific skills to assist the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Japanese media have reported that organisers have largely ruled out welcoming foreign volunteers for the Games, amid COVID-19 concerns.

The Japan Times, citing sources with knowledge of the matter, said that special exemptions could be made for up to 500 volunteers.

These volunteers would have specific skills required for the Games, with organisers having a potential pool for 2,000 volunteers to choose from.

The volunteers would reportedly fulfil roles which cannot be performed by Japanese residents.

This would include having expertise in certain languages.

Organisers have been forced to introduce numerous restrictions to ensure the Olympic and Paralympic Games in the Japanese capital can take place safely amid the pandemic.

This includes playbooks for athletes, officials and media, which outline restrictions and measures each are required to follow at the Games.

Among the measures is limiting athletes’ stay in the Tokyo 2020 Village, aimed at reducing the potential risk of COVID-19 infections.

Organisers confirmed on Saturday that international spectators will not be present at the Games ©Getty Images

Japanese organisers informed the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and International Paralympic Committee on Saturday (March 20) that the attendance of international spectators would not be possible.

Organisers concluded it was "highly unlikely" that entry into Japan would be guaranteed for people from overseas due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IOC President Thomas Bach said he was "truly sorry" to disappoint families and friends of athletes, who will now be unable to attend the Games, but felt it was necessary to ensure the safety of the event.

The Olympic Games are due to take place between July 23 and August 8.

The Paralympics are scheduled to follow between August 24 and September 5.