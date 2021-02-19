The Group of Seven (G7) leaders have released a statement saying they support Japan’s commitment to hold the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games in a "safe and secure manner."

The G7 leaders held a virtual meeting today to discuss the world’s fight against and recovery from coronavirus.

The G7 consists of the leaders of the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, the President of France Emmanuel Macron, the Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel, the Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, the Prime Minister of Japan Yoshihide Suga, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson and the President of the United States Joe Biden.

In a statement the G7 leaders said: "We support the commitment of Japan to hold the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner this summer as a symbol of global unity in overcoming COVID-19."

Responding to the G7 leaders statement the President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach said: "We welcome the message of support of the G7 leaders for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, to be held this summer.

IOC President Thomas Bach said the organisation was grateful for the G7 leaders statement - which he described as a "strong signal of encouragement" ©Getty Images

"At the IOC, we are very grateful for this strong signal of confidence and encouragement.

"This will inspire us to even reinforce our efforts, together with the Japanese Government and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, to organise these Olympic and Paralympic Games in a safe and secure way for all the participants."

During their virtual meeting, the G7 leaders also pledged to intensify cooperation on the health response to coronavirus, to bolster global architecture for pandemic preparedness, to continue to support their respective economies and to put a focus on global ambitions on climate change and the reversal of biodiversity loss.

Preparations towards the rescheduled Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics are continuing, with event playbooks featuring information for athletes, International Federation and technical officials and media published earlier this month.

The Olympics are scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8 with the Paralympics due to follow from August 24 to September 5.