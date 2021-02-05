Cameroon and Chile's play-off for a place in the women's Olympic football tournament at Tokyo 2020 has been moved to April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two teams were set to clash in the two-legged Confederation of African Football (CAF) and South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) play off on February 18 and 24.

In light of the pandemic and ongoing travel restrictions, FIFA, CAF and CONMEBOL decided to postpone the fixtures to April, with exact dates yet to be confirmed.

Cameroon had lost against Zambia in the final of the CAF Women's Olympic Qualifying Tournament to fall into the play-off position, while Chile finished as runners-up to Brazil at the 2018 Copa América Femenina.

If Cameroon, ranked 51st in the world, were to win the play-off, it would be a second Olympic appearance for the team following a group stage exit at London 2012.

World number 36 Chile are yet to compete at the Games.

Cameroon's women's football team will be aiming to qualify for their second Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The two-legged play-off between China and South Korea for the last Asian spot at Tokyo 2020 was recently postponed for the fourth time due to the global health crisis.

The matches are also now set to be held in April.

Australia have already booked one of the places allocated to Asian Football Confederation teams after beating Vietnam 7-1 in a two-legged play-off in March 2020.

They are one of 10 countries to have so far qualified for the 12-team tournament, joining hosts Japan, Brazil, New Zealand, Britain, Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, United States and Zambia.

Defending champions Germany have failed to qualify following their elimination at the quarter-final stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019.