FA to "consider next steps" for Team GB in March after Neville leaves Lionesses

The Football Association (FA) is to "consider next steps" for the British Olympic women's football team in March after Phil Neville's departure to Inter Miami left the managerial role vacant.

Neville has left his role as England manager ahead of his expected departure date in July.

He is set to become manager of Major League Soccer side Inter Miami, which is part-owned by his former Manchester United and England team mate David Beckham.

The 43-year-old was reportedly "eager" to manage Britain’s women’s team at this year's Olympics in Tokyo but his departure to the United States has left the role vacant.

The FA's director of women's football, Baroness Sue Campbell, said an appointment would be made for Team GB after February.

Former Norway midfielder Hege Riise is due to take charge of England's training camp next month and will be assisted by former Canadian international Rhian Wilkinson.

Sarina Wiegman is then set to move from managing the Dutch women's national team to the Lionesses in September.

Phil Neville left his role as England manager to take the helm of MLS side Inter Miami ©Getty Images

"I am delighted to welcome Hege Riise and Rhian Wilkinson to the England coaching team, having had positive discussions with them in recent weeks," Campbell said.

"They bring significant international experience and will help guide our players before the arrival of Sarina Wiegman as our new head coach to lead us into the home Euro in 2022.

"Once February is complete, we will sit down and assess the Lionesses situation and consider next steps for Team GB in consultation with the home nations and the British Olympic Association."

Britain first competed in the Olympic women's football contest at London 2012, exiting the tournament at the quarter-final stage.

The four home nations - England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland - failed to come to an agreement to field a British team at Rio 2016, but managed to form a deal for Tokyo 2020.

The Games in the Japanese capital were postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and are scheduled to run from July 23 to August 8, although football begins two days before the Opening Ceremony.

There is still doubt over the staging of the event this year as the global health crisis continues, however.