The two-legged playoff between China and South Korea for the last Asian spot at the women’s Olympic football tournament in Tokyo has been postponed again because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The first leg had been due to be played in South Korea on February 19 with the return in China on February 24.

But world governing body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation have agreed to postpone the matches until April 8 and 13.

FIFA revealed it was "in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the overall restrictions prevailing in the region."

China has largely banned international visitors entering the country, leading to the cancellation of several sports events, while South Korea has recently extended tough social distancing measures in an attempt to stem a recent surge in cases.

This is the fourth time the playoff between China, who are ranked 15th in the world, and South Korea, ranked 18th, has been postponed because of coronavirus.

Australia have already claimed one of the two Asian spots for the women's Olympic football tournament at Tokyo 2020 after beating Vietnam last year ©Getty Images

The winners between China and South Korea will claim one of two Asian spots at Tokyo 2020.

Australia have already booked one of the places after beating Vietnam 7-1 in a two-legged playoff in March 2020.

They are one of 10 countries to have so far qualified for the 12-team tournament joining hosts Japan, Brazil, New Zealand, Britain, Netherlands, Sweden, Canada, United States and Zambia.

The defending champions Germany have failed to qualify following their elimination at the quarter-final stage of the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2019.

Besides Asia, there remains one two-legged playoff between Cameroon from the Confederation of African Football and Chile from the South American Football Confederation to be completed.

The first leg is scheduled to take place in Yaoundé in Cameroon on February 18 with the return in Santiago on February 24.