The Olympic Committee of Israel (OCI) has recommended that its athletes receive a COVID-19 vaccination for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to safeguard them during the pandemic.

A press release from the organisation also stated that coaches, trainers and medical professionals working with athletes regularly should receive the vaccine too, according to the Jerusalem Post.

This decision was made by the Medical Committee of the OCI, led by Gal Dubnov-Raz as well as Danny Nemet, the medical director of OCI and Medical Committee advisor Galia Rahav of Tel Hashomer Hospital.

A programme for distributing the vaccine will be planned in coordination with the Achievement Sports Unit and the Sports Associations and will cover the Israeli Olympic team roster of athletes for Tokyo 2020.

Israel fielded 47 and 33 athletes respectively at the Rio 2016 Olympics and Paralympics ©Getty Images

The OCI is expected to publish information on the vaccine and will hold lectures to inform athletes over the next two weeks.

"Infection with the virus can cause a long period of difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle pain, sleep disorders, difficulty concentrating, and even endanger the athlete's career," said Dubnov-Raz when queried about the effects COVID-19 has on athletes.

"The current vaccine in Israel is very effective in preventing disease and we recommend all Olympic athletes to be vaccinated."

International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach previously suggested that the IOC could help pay for athletes to get vaccinated, in order for them to travel for the Olympics.