The sport director of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Kit McConnell visited the Olympic Committee of Israel (NOCIL) to discuss topics relevant to the Olympic Movement.

McConnell attended a session alongside the Israeli Elite Sport Department, Israeli Sports Federations and Executive Board members.

Topics up for discussion included the new Olympic sports which will feature at the Tokyo 2020 Games and the issue of doping in sport.

Kit McConnell was accompanied on his visit to the Olympic Committee of Israel by IOC member Alex Gilady and chief executive of the Israeli Olympic Committee Gilad Lustig ©Olympic Committee of Israel

He also stressed the importance of the country's cooperation with the its sports committees and federations, and the need to harness them to promote Olympic sport.

McConnell was accompanied by Israel's IOC member Alex Gilady and chief executive of the NOCIL Gilad Lustig.

Chairwoman of the Sport Commission of the NOCIL, Yael Arad, was also in attendance.