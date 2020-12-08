Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has vowed to challenge the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) decision to ban him from Tokyo 2020 in court.

The IOC banned Lukashenko from attending the postponed Olympic Games next year as part of a series of provisional measures it imposed on the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus (NOC RB), which he heads.

Lukashenko and other senior NOCRB officials, including his son and first vice-president Victor Lukashenko, "had not appropriately protected the Belarusian athletes from political discrimination within the NOC, their member sports federations or the sports movement", it was ruled.

It followed allegations that athletes had been beaten, tortured and arrested for participating in the widespread protests against Lukashenko following his disputed re-election in August.

"We need to take legal action," Lukashenko said, according to Belarusian state news agency BelTA.

"Let [IOC President Thomas] Bach and his ilk tell me what my fault is.

"Is it about me protecting my country?

"I have not attended the Games for 25 years.

"I guess I can live with that."

Lukashenko, who missed London 2012 because of a visa issue following a Government crackdown on the country after a disputed election, is one of three senior NOCRB officials provisionally sanctioned with exclusion from the Olympics for their role in the scandal, which has seen numerous athletes imprisoned and discriminated against by the organisation.

Viktor Lukashenko and Belarusian Ice Hockey Association President and NOCRB Board member Dmitri Baskov - considered a suspect in an attack on artist Raman Bandarenka, who later died in hospital, during a peaceful protest in Belarus - have also been hit with the provisional measures by the IOC.

Belarus' flag could still be banned from the postponed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

"Have you gathered all the countries and made a decision?" the Belarusian President added.

"It's okay with me, but why involve my children?"

The IOC Executive Board has also suspended all financial payments to the NOCRB, except for those "related to the preparations of the Belarusian athletes for, and their participation in, Tokyo 2020 and Beijing 2022".

It has urged International Federations governing sports on the Tokyo 2020 Olympic programme to "make sure that all eligible Belarusian athletes can take part in qualification events for the upcoming Olympic Games without any political discrimination".

The IOC had opened a formal procedure into the NOCRB late last month because of "the growing number of worrying reports concerning athletes, officials and sports in Belarus".

Its investigation into the allegations raised by athletes continues and the IOC has warned it could take further action against the NOCRB, opening up the possibility of the country's flag being banned from Tokyo 2020.

The NOCRB, which Lukashenko has led for 23 years, claimed the IOC decision was "politically motivated" and warned it could also pursue legal action.

"The IOC's position is assessed by us as biased, based on a biased and superficial study of the situation in the Republic of Belarus," the NOCRB said in a statement.

"The NOC of Belarus expresses concern that the leadership of the IOC, when making certain points of the decision, could be subjected to political pressure.

"We sincerely believe that sport should always be outside of politics.

"However, we consider the temporary measures taken against almost all members of the Executive Committee of the NOC of Belarus, as well as the suspension of funding for a number of joint programmes, a decision that differs from the fundamental principles and values of Olympism, and does not fully contribute to the development of the Olympic Movement.

"We regard this decision as politically motivated, aimed at putting pressure on the leadership of the Belarusian NOC.

"The NOC of Belarus will continue a constructive dialogue with the IOC on all areas of the bilateral agenda.

"At the same time, we reserve the right to defend our position with the IOC in accordance with the Olympic Charter and international sports law."

The BSSF, which has made the bulk of the allegations against the NOCRB and is cooperating with the IOC investigation, welcomed the IOC decision.

"The Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation expresses its profound respect to the decision of the IOC regarding the measures taken to protect Belarusian athletes who were subjected to discrimination on the ground of having their own opinion," the group said.

"Despite strained circumstances, the IOC did ensure the respect to the cornerstone value of the Olympic movement - the athletes' rights.

"We hope that the decision of the IOC will have an impact on the situation with athletes’ rights in Belarus.

2In case Belarusian sports authorities continue to exert pressure on athletes and sports specialists, the BSSF will insist on strengthening the measures taken by the IOC."