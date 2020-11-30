Beijing 2022 "Ice Cube" first venue to be ready for Winter Games

Renovation work to turn Beijing's National Aquatics Center into the "Ice Cube" venue for curling at the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics has been completed.

According to English-language Chinese news channel CGTN, this makes it the first venue to be fully ready for the Beijing 2022 Games.

The renovation covers an area of around 50,000 square metres including waterproofing, athlete facilities, lighting and ventilation.

The Ice Cube was formerly used for aquatics at the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics - where it was known as the "Water Cube" - before being fitted with an ice rink for curling.

A shortened process of "water ice conversion" turned a four-lane swimming pool into a curling rink with four sheets of ice in just 11 days instead of 45.

This ice-making system enables conversion materials to be reused and the transformation cost will be reduced because of this.

The Ice Cube is expected to open to the public by the end of the year.

Wukesong Ice Sports Center will be used for ice hockey training ©Beijing 2022

Elsewhere, the construction of the Wukesong Ice Sports Center, which will be used as the ice hockey training venue, was also completed last week.

Located to the southeast of the ice hockey competition venue, the building will be used for athletes' warm-ups and training.

All ice rinks at Beijing 2022 will use carbon dioxide trans-critical direct cooling technology, which is expected to save more than 40 per cent in energy consumption compared to an ice rink without this system.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics are scheduled to take place from February 4 to 20 in 2022, with the Paralympics due to follow between March 4 and 13.