IBSF to find new location for World Cup final after Beijing 2022 test event cancelled

A replacement host for the final stage of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) World Cup will be announced after the Beijing 2022 test event in March was cancelled.

A series of test events had been planned in the Chinese capital for the first quarter of next year, but they have now been replaced by a new adapted sports testing programme as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It meant the ninth and final stage of the IBSF World Cup would no longer be able to take place in Beijing on the original dates in March.

The IBSF revealed it had been in "close contact" with Beijing 2022 to discuss the likelihood of organising the World Cup later in the year but this was deemed to be not possible.

A replacement for the World Cup final in March is set to be announced next week.

It was agreed that the international training period in Yanqing Sliding Center, originally scheduled for February and March, would instead take place from October 5 to November 2 2021.

Bobsleigh and skeleton will be split into two periods.

Earlier this month, officials from the IBSF attended the pre-homologation tests at Beijing 2022 venue Yanqing Sliding Center ©IBSF

At the end of each period an IBSF sanctioned race will be held.

The IBSF thanked Beijing 2022 for their cooperation, also thanking the International Luge Federation (FIL) after the two governing bodies worked together to coordinate training sessions.

Both the IBSF and FIL praised the Beijing 2022 sliding track after pre-homologation tests took place earlier this month.

Test events for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics are exempt from a ban on international competitions taking place in the country for the rest of the year, imposed by the Chinese Government in response to fears over a second wave of the virus hitting the nation, but many international athletes are unable to travel currently or face severe quarantine restrictions.

Regardless, the new system could mean that many athletes will not use the Beijing 2022 facilities until they compete in the Winter Olympic or Paralympic Games.