A COVID-19 countermeasures working group has been set up for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The working group was created following a virtual joint project review by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee.

Both the IOC and IPC were able to share the extensive work being undertaken in arranging COVID-19 countermeasures for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, which were postponed to 2021 as a result of the global health crisis.

Despite the pandemic, Beijing 2022 reported that the construction of competition venues remained on track to be completed by the end of this year.

This followed a number of recent visits to the venues by International Federations, including the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, International Luge Federation, International Biathlon Union, World Curling Federation, International Skating Union and International Ski Federation.

Beijing 2022 reported that the construction of competition venues remained on track despite the COVID-19 pandemic ©Getty Images

"The last two days have been very productive as we prepare to enter a crucial phase for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games Beijing 2022," said IOC Coordination Commission chair Juan Antonio Samaranch.

"With competition venues set to be completed by the end of this year and plans for One Year to Go activities developing, excitement is really beginning to build.

"Acknowledging the difficulties experienced this year, the progress being made by Beijing 2022 has been remarkable.

"This has been reflected through positive feedback from several International Federations that have visited Beijing in recent weeks.

"There will be challenges ahead, however, which is why - through, for example, the COVID-19 countermeasure working group - we are fully preparing for all eventualities.

"To achieve this, the experience and expertise within the Local Organising Committee, the support from the Chinese and Beijing governments and the close collaboration between all Olympic and Paralympic Movement stakeholders will ensure we are stronger together.

"This will be vital to delivering outstanding Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing in 2022."

IOC Coordination Commission chair Juan Antonio Samaranch praised the Beijing 2022 Organising Committee for the progress made during the global health crisis ©Getty Images

The joint project review also touched on the adapted sports testing programme, following the decision to cancel a series of Beijing 2022 test events that had been planned for the first quarter of next year.

Those events were cancelled because of the global health crisis.

Facilities, timing and medical services will be put through their paces, but not necessarily in a competition format or with international athletes present.

The next edition of the Winter Olympics are scheduled for February 4 to 20 in 2022, followed by the Paralympics from March 4 to 13.

"Having set Beijing 2022 the target of taking the Paralympic Winter Games to the next level, they continue to make strong progress despite the unprecedented challenges they face as an Organising Committee," said IPC President Andrew Parsons.

"Working with our counterparts at the IOC, we hope to continue the close collaboration with Beijing 2022 as they tackle a complex final full year before the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in 2022.

"The Games in Beijing offer immense potential and will do much to advance the rights of people with disabilities in China."