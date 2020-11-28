Danish television networks DR and TV 2 are set to broadcast Beijing 2022 and Paris 2024 after Discovery announced a new Olympic Games agreement sub-licensing agreement.

Discovery, the owner of Eurosport, has confirmed it will sub-license the free-to-air audio-visual and digital rights to DR and TV 2 for the Winter and Summer Olympic Games in 2022 and 2024 respectively.

The agreement comes after Discovery sub-licensed free-to-air rights to DR for Pyeongchang 2018 and Tokyo 2020 - which has been rescheduled to next year.

With Eurosport also providing Olympic coverage in Denmark, Nicklas Norrby, general manager of Discovery Nordic, said the new deal with DR and TV 2 was a big boost for Danish viewers.

"We are constantly reviewing our operations and structure to optimize efficiency and unlock new ways to bring consumers the content that they love," said Norrby.

"The changes we are making are consistent with that strategy and our goal to have one of the leading stringent offerings for Nordic consumers and a successful business across the Nordics.

"Sport is an important part of Discovery's DNA and remains a priority for us.

"Our Olympic Games partnership with DR and TV 2 is a big win for the Danes as we can guarantee the access to free-to-air coverage that can inspire the nation, alongside Eurosport super-serving fans with every minute of the Games and unrivalled sports expertise across digital screens on Dplay."

People in Denmark will be able to watch Beijing 2022 coverage on DR, TV2 and Eurosport ©Getty Images

Henriette Marienlund, executive director of broadcast at DR, said they it was "incredibly happy" with the agreement with Discovery.

"We know that sport is one of the most important things that binds us together as a nation," said Marienlund.

"Therefore, it is an important public service task for DR to ensure access for the entire population, so that together we can follow the Danish medal hopes and other highlights."

Anne Engdal Stig Christensen, chief executive of TV 2, added: "The Olympic Games are the world’s biggest event, enjoyed by billions of people all over the world – and also gathering the Danes as we saw it in Rio in 2016 and London in 2012.

"The Olympics are a wealth of sports and we are thrilled that we - together with DR - can present the Olympics to the Danes in 2022 and 2024.

"Particularly high are our expectations to the Olympics in Paris which is so close to - and without time difference from - Denmark."