FIL looking for new Luge World Cup final venue after event in Beijing postponed

The International Luge Federation (FIL) is seeking an alternative venue for its Luge World Cup final after postponing the event in Beijing in February, which had been due to serve as a test event for the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Yanqing National Sliding Center had been set to host an international training week for Beijing 2022 before the World Cup final, scheduled to run from February 19 to 21.

In a statement, the FIL said it had postponed the events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The situation affecting many parts of the world means that travel restrictions are currently in place, and the travel situation is likely to remain complex for the coming months in which the Beijing 2022 test event and training week were scheduled," the FIL said.

The FIL said it would aim to reschedule the training week and test event - likely to take place in an adapted format after international test events were scrapped by organisers, the International Olympic Committee and the International Paralympic Committee - in the autumn of 2021.

The Luge World Cup season is due to open this weekend ©Getty Images

"A postponement of our training week and the test event in China is the safest solution for our athletes and the coaches in the current situation," said FIL President Einars Fogelis.

"We think that the circumstances will be better in the autumn of 2021, and we saw during the pre-homologation in October 2020 that the track is very well planned and built and that the conditions are excellent even in the fall."

The FIL praised the Beijing 2022 sliding track after pre-homologation tests took place earlier this month.

Experts from both the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation and the FIL attended the seven-day tune-up, which saw luge athletes from overseas conduct tests of the track.

The 2020-2021 FIL Luge World Cup season is due to begin in Innsbruck this weekend.