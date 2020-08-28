Japanese Prime Minster Shinzō Abe has announced that he is to resign, citing ill health.

Abe, who suffers from ulcerative colitis, is to receive new and more prolonged treatment.

He is Japan's longest-serving Prime Minister.

Abe has been Japan's Prime Minister since 2012 and heavily backed Tokyo's bid to host the 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The Japanese capital was awarded hosting rights at the 125th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in 2013 - an event Abe spoke at.

Abe flew to Buenos Aires in Argentina from a G20 Summit in St Petersburg in Russia to address IOC members and allay fears over the Fukushima nuclear accident.

At the Rio 2016 Closing Ceremony, he appeared dressed as the popular Nintendo character Mario in one of the extravaganza's most memorable moments.

Shinzō Abe spoke in behalf of the Tokyo 2020 bid at the IOC Session in 2013 ©Getty Images

As the coronavirus crisis came to dominate the build-up to the Games, it was Abe and IOC President Thomas Bach who agreed to postpone the event until 2021.

It now appears Japan will have a new Prime Minister should the the Olympics and Paralympics go ahead as planned.

Abe was previously Prime Minister from 2006 to 2007, but stepped down because of his ulcerative colitis.

The 65-year-old made a series of hospital visits this month which were widely reported by the Japanese media.

His term is due to end in September 2021, with whoever is elected new LDP leader poised to complete it.

Abe will remain Prime Minister until the part has chosen a successor.

The Japanese Government's handling of the pandemic has been far from universally popular, with a poll from news agency Kyodo earlier this month reporting that the Cabinet had only a 36 er cent approval rating.

More follows.