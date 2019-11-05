Gene testing could be introduced in time for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo, International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach announced here today.

It could be accompanied by dried blood spot testing (DBS), another significant new weapon in the war against drugs cheats, Bach told the opening session of the fifth World Conference on Doping in Sport organised by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) here.

"With research on genetic sequencing progressing well, this new approach could be a ground-breaking method to detect blood doping, weeks or even months after it took place," Bach told an audience of 1,600 delegates from the Olympic Movement, national anti-doping organisations and government agencies.

"If approved by WADA, such new gene testing could be used already at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.

"These new methods will again strengthen deterrence.

"We want the cheats to never feel safe, anytime or anywhere."

WADA last month announced it had signed deals with seven organisations, including the IOC and International Testing Agency, to develop and implement DBS.

Described as a potential "game-changer" for anti-doping at major sporting events, WADA believes it could lead to a quicker and easier system which would allow for more tests and, in turn, the potential to catch more cheats.

It could also be favoured by athletes as an alternative to the inconvenience of urine and blood tests, as a sample can be taken via a simple finger prick.

"Based on the progress with regards to anti-doping research, which has been made thanks to the joint efforts with the Governments and WADA, we can look confidently to the future," Bach told the audience.

"In this respect, one of most the promising collective research projects is the dried blood spot method.

"This DBS method could very well revolutionise the anti-doping fight, since it will allow for fast, simple and cost-effective collection of samples that can be easily and cheaply transported and stored.

"Reflecting the spirit of all stakeholders joining forces, this is very much a collaborative project between WADA, the IOC, the International Testing Agency, as well as several National Anti-Doping Organisations, including the United States, China, Japan, Switzerland and Australia.

"In a meeting between these partners, it was agreed that the DBS method should be implemented no later than at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 but that some aspects of DBS testing could be used as early as the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020."

