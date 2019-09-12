Dolphy the dolphin has been officially unveiled as the mascot of next month's inaugural World Beach Games in Qatar.

Described by organisers the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) as "fun loving", the character is said to "personify the spirit" of the event and will promote an environmental message.

A picture of Dolphy first emerged in July and his name has now been confirmed.

"If he is not flipping out over the elite competition, Dolphy is preaching the benefits of protecting the environment, not only for the dolphins, but also for all his other friends in the sea and people across the world," ANOC said.

"Dolphy personifies the spirit of the ANOC World Beach Games with a playful disposition, a perpetual grin, and a dedication to keeping the ocean and the environment clean.

"A social animal by nature, Dolphy welcomes anybody and everybody looking for elite beach, water and action sports to the beautiful Qatari beaches and ocean.

"Dolphy will be found swimming between the 14 different sporting events during the ANOC World Beach Games in Doha, providing boundless energy and optimism for both fans and athletes."

Ninety-seven countries will be represented at the World Beach Games which begin in exactly a month's time on October 12.

More than 1,200 athletes are expected in Qatar, with action split between the Katara and Al Gharafa venues in Doha.

The Games include a total of 14 disciplines across 13 sports, concluding on October 16.

"No animal better represents our emotional connection with the ocean than a dolphin, and Dolphy's bubbly and inclusive personality perfectly captures the essence of beach sports," said ANOC technical director Haider Farman.

The World Beach Games begin in Qatar in exactly a month ©Getty Images

"The ANOC World Beach Games is a truly global celebration of sport and Dolphy will help to welcome nearly 100 countries to Qatar in October.

Qatar stepped in to host the inaugural edition of the World Beach Games at short notice in June, after American city San Diego pulled out.

Organisers in California were unable to raise the funds necessary.

Sheikha Asma Al Thani, director of marketing and ceremonies for Qatar 2019, said: "We are happy to unveil Dolphy as the official mascot of the Games.

"Dolphy fully embodies the spirit of Qatar 2019, as the Games promises to be not just a competition, but an event designed to provide unparalleled entertainment and fun for the entire family.

"Dolphins exhibit temperaments that are associated with kindness and peace and they are driven to make those around them happy by creating an ambient tranquil atmosphere of peace and acceptance.

"These attributes resonate well with us in Qatar and we believe all participants will leave here with lasting memories of this historical event and our great hospitality as well."