By Michael Pavitt, Dan Palmer, Mike Rowbottom and Philip Barker in Doha
ANOC World Beach Games 2019: Day three of competition
Timeline
- 2 minutes ago: Russia's Ryanzin crowned men's waterski jump champion
- 51 minutes ago: Danisheuskaya clinches women's waterski jump title
- 1 hour ago: Aquathlon and karate take Spain clear at top of medals table
- 1 hour ago: Tous completes Spanish aquathlon double with women's gold
- 2 hours ago: Spain's Vinuela wins first gold of the day in tough men's aquathlon
- 2 hours ago: Aquathlon first medal event on third day of ANOC World Beach Games
