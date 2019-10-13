By Michael Pavitt, Dan Palmer, Mike Rowbottom and Philip Barker in Doha
ANOC World Beach Games 2019: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 4 minutes ago: Group winners Brazil and Greece headline women's handball quarter-finals
- 16 minutes ago: Qatari beach tennis pair only started training in sport a week ago
- 30 minutes ago: Jellyfish cause a sting at open water swimming
- 47 minutes ago: Vympranietsova tops women's waterski jump preliminaries
- 2 hours ago: Swimmers shape early medal table
- 3 hours ago: Guidi and Soares take first golds of the Games in open water swimming
- 3 hours ago: First medals of ANOC World Beach Games to be won on day two
