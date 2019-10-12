By Michael Pavitt, Dan Palmer, Mike Rowbottom and Philip Barker in Doha
ANOC World Beach Games 2019: Day one of competition
Timeline
- 55 minutes ago: Kipchoge smashes two-hour barrier for marathon in Vienna
- 1 hour ago: Hillier chosen as Britain's athlete representative in Opening Ceremony
- 1 hour ago: Brazil's beach handball star Gil Pires - IOC role model
- 1 hour ago: Vasiliki Skara, 46, oldest woman competing, at heart of Greek beach handball team
- 3 hours ago: Beach Handball and Beach Soccer already underway
- 3 hours ago: First ANOC World Beach Games set to officially begin
