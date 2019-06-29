International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are set to attend tomorrow's Closing Ceremony for the Minsk 2019 European Games.
Bach is due to arrive here tomorrow from the Japanese city of Osaka, where he is speaking at the G20 Summit.
He will be present in Dinamo Stadium for the Closing Ceremony, as reported by Belarus' official state news agency BelTA.
They also reported that Putin, also present at the G20 Summit, will be in attendance, too.
Bach had a close relationship with Putin when he was elected IOC President in 2013, which was then marred by allegations of Russian state-sponsored doping that emerged at the end of 2014.
Russia were subsequently banned from the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang by the IOC, although a team of 168 athletes were allowed to compete as neutrals.
The IOC then chose to reinstate Russia’s membership only a few days after the culmination of the Games.
Bach and Putin met for the first time since the scandal last year when Russia hosted the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
During the meeting, Bach claimed that it was time to bring "Russian sport fully back into the international sports community".
Tomorrow's Closing Ceremony is set to begin at 10pm local time, bringing to an end 10 days of sporting action.
Russia currently top the medal table with 33 gold medals, 16 silver and 32 bronze.