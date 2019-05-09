Tokyo 2020 has today launched the lottery for the first phase of Olympic Games ticket sales for residents of Japan, but the online application process was slowed due to a increase in traffic to the official website.

As reported by Kyodo News, the ticketing website struggled from the moment it opened to online applications.

A message on the website states that it is currently experiencing a very high volume of visitors and that the number of users is extremely high with lengthy estimated waiting times.

The first stage of ticket sales will continue until May 28 with results announced on June 20, a week after a new law prohibiting ticket scalping goes into effect.

Those who are not lucky come June will still be able to request tickets during the first-come, first-served phase, which will commence in Autumn 2019.

A further phase of ticket sales will also start in the Spring of 2020, offering first-come, first-served sales on a global basis.

First-phase applicants can register 30 primary and 30 secondary choices for a maximum of 30 tickets on the website, which can be viewed by clicking here.

Tickets are available for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as events in all 33 Olympic sports.