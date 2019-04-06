Tickets for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo are due to go on sale next month, it has been reported.

According to the Japan Times, Tokyo 2020 will start accepting applications to the Olympic ticket lottery from May 6, with the ticketing website set to go live on April 18 in a "preopening" move.

The site, the Japan Times revealed, will provide detailed schedules of the events and an explanation of the application process.

Applicants will not find out if they have been successful until June 14 at the earliest, at which point a new law banning the resale of tickets will come into force.

Under the new law, the penalty for selling tickets illegally could be up to one-year in jail, a fine of ¥1 million (£6,750/$9,000/€7,850), or both.

Tokyo 2020 have previously released a schedule detailing the ticketing process ©Tokyo 2020

International ticket sales are set to begin that same day, as insidethegames exclusively reported last month.

Tokyo 2020 announced last July that the most expensive tickets for the Olympics, for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, will cost ¥300,000 (£2,000/$2,500/€2,200) while half of all tickets will cost ¥8,000 (£55/$70//€60) or less.

The cheapest adult tickets will be ¥2,500 ($22/£17/€19), while a cheaper concessionary rate for children, the elderly and people with disabilities will also be available at ¥2,020 ($18/£14/€15).

The cheapest tickets will be available at sports including softball, football, hockey and rugby, while the most expensive sporting tickets will be available for athletics at ¥130,000 (£890/$1,100/€1,000).

Anyone looking to buy tickets must first register for Olympic IDs on the official Tokyo 2020 website.

More than two million people have already registered as of March 31: anyone else looking to register can do so here.