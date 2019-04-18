Japanese residents can apply for tickets for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo from May 9, it was announced today.

Tokyo 2020 confirmed the domestic ticket lottery would run until May 28, with results revealed on June 20.

The Organising Committee has also launched its dedicated ticket website today, where residents in Japan can submit their applications.

insidethegames exclusively revealed last month that international ticket sales are due to begin on June 14 - the same day a new law banning the resale of tickets comes into force.

The decision to start the domestic phase of ticket sales before the international one is unusual as at previous Olympics they have been launched together.

Tokyo 2020 has asked those interested in entering the lottery to pre-register on the Olympic IDs portal.

[For Overseas Residents]

For those living outside of Japan, you will soon be able to order tickets through Authorised Ticket Resellers (ATR), they will announce the starting date for ticket sales in due course. Click the link below for more details: https://t.co/5aeb145My9 pic.twitter.com/j94HqjVlYO — #Tokyo2020 (@Tokyo2020) April 18, 2019

Those who are unsuccessful in the domestic lottery will have another opportunity to secure tickets for the Games in the Japanese capital during the first-come, first-served phase, scheduled to start in the autumn of this year.

A further phase of ticket sales will start in the spring of next year, offering first-come, first-served sales on a global basis, Tokyo 2020 said.

It is not clear how many tickets are available in the first phase of domestic sales.

Tokyo 2020 announced last July that the most expensive tickets for the Olympics, for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, will cost ¥300,000 (£2,000/$2,500/€2,200) while half of all tickets will cost ¥8,000 (£55/$70//€60) or less.

The cheapest adult tickets will be ¥2,500 ($22/£17/€19), while a cheaper concessionary rate for children, the elderly and people with disabilities will also be available at ¥2,020 ($18/£14/€15).

The cheapest tickets will be available at sports including softball, football, hockey and rugby, while the most expensive sporting tickets will be available for athletics at ¥130,000 (£890/$1,100/€1,000).