All facilities for the 2nd European Games will be ready by May 15, and the project remains on budget, the Belarus Prime Minister, Sergei Rumas, has announced.
Rumas gave his update at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee, the country's official state news agency the Belarusian Telegraph Agency (BelTA) reported.
"By May 15 we need to ensure the full readiness of all facilities," the Prime Minister, head of the Minsk 2019 Organising Committee, said.
"Sports facilities have already hosted test competitions in 14 sports during which all the services worked out the algorithm of interaction.
"From April to early June we will hold test competitions in seven more sports."
The Games are due to take place in the Belarus capital from June 21-30,
Rumas added that the competitions did not reveal any serious problems and that there had been positive feedback from international experts.
Work on the information technology platform continues, involving areas including accreditation, personnel management, transportation, logistics, medical and other services.
"Its development is almost complete," Rumas told BelTA.
"Individual modules of the system have already been tested.
"All its services will be tested during athletics competitions in May 2019."
Rumas confirmed that the issues of accommodation of participants and guests of the Games had already been settled.
"The Student Village will host about 6,000 athletes and coaches," he said.
"Students have been resettled to other dormitories.
"Hotels have been designated and rooms have been reserved for representatives of sports delegations, foreign officials and other guests."
An additional 7,000 accommodation places will be available for guests and tourists in Minsk during the Games, and around 18,000 more in Minsk Oblast.
Rumas also commented on the financial underpinning of the Games:
"We are staying within budget," he told BelTA.
"Moreover, in terms of attracting sponsors from within the country we are set to exceed the expectations."
Rumas noted with regret that the European Olympic Committees had not been able to attract any foreign sponsor.
"But we will make up for this by the foreign sponsors attracted by the directorate of the Games," he added.
"Of course, we will not reach the initial figures [funds to be raised from external sponsorship].
"If the EOC (European Olympic Committees) entrusted us with this task two years ago, we surely would have been able to attract external sponsors for such a large sporting event."
Games preparations were discussed at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the Belarusian National Olympic Committee with the participation of the head of state, NOC President Aleksandr Lukashenko.
"The issues that will help our country hold this huge sporting event at a high level were the subject of consideration at the meeting," Rumas said.
"Some issues with regard to the repair of three facilities are yet to be settled.
"Some 95 per cent of the equipment has already been installed, the remaining is supplied on schedule.
"The hospitality industry is also gearing up to welcome participants and guests of the Games.
"Issues of pricing in the run-up to European Games are under special control."
Minsk 2019 claimed it has signed contracts with all major hotels to cap the prices for the period of this large-scale sporting event.