Minsk 2019 have claimed the European Games can help the city achieve sustainable development.
The Organising Committee drew the conclusion at a round table discussion at the Dinamo Stadium titled "The impulses big sporting events provide for the sustainable development of the host city and region".
The round table was attended by international experts in improving the urban infrastructure ahead of major sporting events, as well as using infrastructure post-Games.
The German-based Friedrich Ebert Stiftung foundation were among those participating in the event.
Participants were given a tour of the main sporting facilities of the Games, including the Minsk Arena, Falcon Club and Dinamo Stadium.
Opening the round table, Minsk 2019 deputy chief executive Anatol Kotau claimed organisers are hoping to how major sporting events can develop urban infrastructure.
This would include improving the environmental conditions in the cities, it is claimed, as well as developing the service sector as well as public transport.
"The experts were shown not only sports facilities, so that they could evaluate in person how the topics that the conference is dedicated to are handled in real life," Kotau said.
"Minsk is being modernised.
"The quality of work in this regard will determine how much the number of tourists to Belarus will increase after the Games.
"Our task is to demonstrate how such events have a positive effect on the urban infrastructure, which is moving up to a new level.
"Everything should be handed over to the city’s residents."
"When discussing what the second European Games mean for us, we highlight two key words " heritage and investments," Kotau added.
"n fact, not a single venue was built specifically for the Games.
"We only accelerated the reconstruction of the Dinamo Stadium and the rifle sports complex.
"We let out two new residences in the student village, and the rest were modernised to welcome athletes and later be passed on to the students.
"I think this is a big plus because we are promoting the idea of how major sporting events can be carried out economically, but at the same time still offering something new to the people.”
Presentation were given on public transport renewal, landscaping and improvement of roadways and roadside services prior to the Games.
Improvements to the quality of mobile communications, upgrades to transit corridors, and the efforts to make the Games venues accessible to people with impairments were also outlined.
University of Lausanne sports policy expert Sven Daniel Wolfe and Dalia Safiullina, from the Strelka Institute of Media, Architecture and Design were among presenters.
The latter gave a presentation about creating a legacy of a mega-event based on the example of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
Minsk 2019 is due to take place from June 21 to 30, featuring 15 sports and more than 4,000 athletes.