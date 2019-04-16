Minsk 2019 has signed a partnership agreement with the Minsk Soft Drink Company which will see the latter provide more than 400,000 units of bottled water during this year’s European Games.
Organisers claim this will fully cover the water needs of the Games participants and guests.
There are expected to be more than 18,000 accredited persons at the second edition of the European Games, due to be held in Belarus’ capital from June 21 to 30.
"A third of these accredited people are athletes and coaches from 50 countries in Europe - that is people for whom hydration is one of the key ways to recover after intense physical strain," a Minsk 2019 statement read.
"The Games' newest partner will ensure these needs for a seemingly simple but important feature of everyday life are met."
Minsk 2019 chief executive George Katulin and Minsk Soft Drink Company director Anatoly Artyukhovsky signed the partnership agreement.
As part of the partnership, the Minsk Soft Drink Company will be given the status of "Organisation that supports the second European Games".
"We are very happy to have signed such an important agreement with a supplier of drinking water for all client groups," Katulin said.
"Our cooperation, on one hand, will save funds for organising the Games.
"On the other hand, it will provide food and anti-doping security, which is given greater attention during major international competitions."
Artyukhovsky added: "The presence of our products at the second European Games is logical.
"Since such a major competition is taking place in Minsk, the Minsk-based enterprise supplies the water Minskaya for the participants' needs.
"It is important for us to collaborate with the Organising Committee and we are preparing for the Games hard.
"We expect that the athletes and guests who arrive here, as well as city residents, will become even more confident in our products as a result.
"We take part in various exhibitions not only in Europe, but throughout the world.
"We hope that our main brand - the mineral water Minskaya 4 - will become even more recognisable, and first of all, among those who come to the European Games.
"Getting to know them can be useful for future collaboration."
Approximately 4,000 athletes are set to compete across 199 medal events in 15 sports at Minsk 2019.
Eight of the sports will offer qualification opportunities for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.
Competition in boxing and judo will serve as their respective European Championships.