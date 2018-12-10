Free Wi-Fi will be available at six Minsk metro stations in time for the 2019 European Games taking place in the Belarusian capital.

Six metro stations near major Minsk sport facilities will have free Wi-Fi internet access available by spring of next year, according to Belarusian news agency BelTA.

This includes Ploshchad Lenina and Pervomaiskaya near the Dinamo Stadium, which will host the Opening and Closing Ceremonies, as well as athletics, at the European Games in June.

These metro stations are also situated close to the Athletes' Village, where competitors will live during the Games.

Free Wi-Fi will be enabled at the Ploshchad Lenina and Pervomaiskaya metro stations, which are near the Dinamo Stadium, host to the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 2019 European Games ©Minsk 2019

Free Wi-Fi will also be enabled at Nemiga near the Sport Palace, Avtozavodskaya near the Chizhovka Arena, and at Uruchye.

Four more metro stations will receive free Wi-Fi by the end of 2019, the Government in the country has claimed.

Preparations for the 2019 European Games, taking place from June 21 to 30, are well underway.

Belarusian Railways recently announced that it will increase the frequency of its inter-city rail services during the event to help with travel, often the main concern during a multi-sport event.