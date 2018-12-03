Progress in the construction and upgrade of the facilities for the 2019 European Games in Minsk has been reviewed during a meeting of the Organising Committee, led by Prime Minister Sergei Rumas.

According to the country's official state news agency The Belarusian Telegraph Agency, organisation of sports presentations and radio communication across the Minsk 2019 venues was high on the agenda at the meeting.

Organising Committee members also heard reports on topics such as the commissioning of the National Sci-Tech Sport Center in 2018, and on the use of funds.

In September, Rumas warned that "a lot more has yet to be done" in preparation for Minsk 2019, which will be the second edition of the European Games.

"Judging from the reports on preparations for the second European Games Minsk 2019, a lot has been done already," the 49-year-old, appointed to his current role by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko on August 18, said.

"Yet analysis of the work that's been done indicates that a lot more has yet to be done and there are a number of important issues, which have yet to be addressed."

Sports presentations and radio communication during Minsk 2019 was on the agenda at the meeting ©Minsk 2019

The preparation of sport venues was the main concern.

The Games are set take place in 12 facilities, and there has been detailed discussion within the Organising Committee of how each is progressing.

Discussions have included consideration of whether repairs are necessary, whether additional equipment is necessary, what remarks and proposals international experts have made after inspecting the facilities and how Government agencies are interacting with each other in order to fulfil proposals.

Minsk 2019 is due to take place from June 21 to 30.

More than 4,000 athletes from 50 countries will compete in 201 medal events in 15 sports.

Competitions in 10 sports will be qualifiers for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.