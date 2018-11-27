Belarusian Railways will increase the frequency of its inter-city rail services during the European Games due to take place in its capital Minsk next year.

Vladimir Morozov, head of Belarusian Railways, delivered the news at a drivers' meeting.

"During the European Games we must ensure train service runs smoothly," Morozov said, according to Belarus' official state news agency Belarusian Telegraph Agency.

"We are set to increase the frequency of train service from Minsk to deliver fans to sports venues near the Masyukovschina train station."

There will be an increased inter-city rail service for the European Games in Minsk next year, as announced by the head of Belrusian Railways, Vladimir Morozov ©Getty Images

Morozov also announced his intention to use the European Games as a test for the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships, which Belarus are hosting with Latvia in 2021.

"At the same time, we will be able to test the rail passenger transportation capacities ahead of the IIHF World Championship which will be held in Belarus and Latvia in 2021," he said.

Preparations for Second European Games in Minsk are now well underway, with the competition due to take place next year from June 14 to 30.